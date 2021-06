In their last official meeting, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich signed a memorandum of understanding to help improve Sonora’s water future and monitor air quality along the border. The pair appeared in Phoenix at an event hosted by the Arizona Mexico Commission in late May. Voters in Arizona will elect a new governor in 2022 and Sonoran voters head to the polls June 6. During their final visit, Ducey and Pavlovich sat down with Lorraine Rivera to discuss the relationship their two states share.