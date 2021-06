After a one-year layoff due to the pandemic, organizers say the popular event will be bigger and better than ever. Organizers of the Willamette Valley Lavender Festival and Plein Air Art Show say it will return to Newberg bigger and better than ever this year. The annual event was relegated to an online version in 2020 due to the pandemic, but will return in person from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Chehalem Cultural Center. "This regional celebration of lavender, art, food and exceptionally-made crafts is a...