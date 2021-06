In advance of Wednesday’s congressional hearing on “unexplained delays and unanswered questions” pertaining to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are revisiting the day’s events, focusing closely on the Defense Department’s actions. Central to this exercise is the timeline DoD released on Jan. 8, which was intended to “memorialize the planning and execution efforts” taken by the Pentagon in response to the violence unfolding three miles away.