Why Covid Wuhan lab escape theory can no longer be dismissed

By Sarah Knapton,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the coronavirus pandemic first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, conspiracy theorists quickly pointed out that it was close to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a leading world centre for research on coronaviruses. Of all the labs in all the cities in all the world, a deadly coronavirus had...

www.telegraph.co.uk
Joe Biden
Henrietta Lacks
#Covid#Animal Virus#Research Scientists#Social Scientists#Scientific Research#No Escape#Conspiracy Theorists#Harvard#Stanford#The University Of Basel#Lancet#The Ecohealth Alliance#The Institute Of Virology#Francis Crick Institute#Niaid#The Telegraph#Wuhan Scientists#Lab Escape#Lab Leaks#Beijing
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Republicans seek vindication amid reemergence of Wuhan lab theory

Congressional Republicans are seizing on recent comments from health officials and top scientists about the origins of the coronavirus as vindication of their previous claims, and are demanding Democrats launch investigations. Top Republicans, including former President Trump , blamed China for the emergence of the virus in 2020, but early...
Public HealthWashington Examiner

PolitiFact retracts Wuhan lab theory ‘fact-check’

An awful lot of people in the press were eager last year, maybe a little too eager, to dismiss the theory suggesting the COVID-19 virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. It was foolish then to reject the theory outright without any conclusive evidence. It looks even more foolish now, as evidence continues to mount showing the theory may actually be correct. PolitiFact especially looks foolish this week following the retraction of a “fact-check” that originally awarded a “pants on fire” rating to a doctor who claimed last year COVID-19 is a “man-made virus created in the lab.”
Worldkentlive.news

Wuhan lab Covid theories must be investigated, says Downing Street

The UK Government has today (Monday, May 24) called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to investigate all claims that the Covid-19 coronavirus may be linked to China's Wuhan virology laboratory. Downing Street said WHO’s investigation into the origins of the pandemic needs to “explore all possible theories”, following reports...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 origin: Fresh credence to Wuhan lab-leak theory

By Vishu AdhanaNew Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Eighteen months since China reported the first patient with Covid-19 like symptoms, the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread like wildfire over the world claiming the lives of over 35 lakh people and infecting over 16.8 crore in more than 180 countries. Moreover,...
Sciencelabroots.com

Why Did the COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory Suddenly Gain Traction?

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been little doubt that the virus emerged somewhere in or around Wuhan, China. There is also a virology research facility there, where scientists have long been studying zoonotic viruses; the team there determined where SARS-CoV-1 originated, for example. Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have long and vehemently denied that they had any experience with SARS-CoV-2 prior to it infecting humans and causing the Wuhan epidemic that led to the global pandemic.
ScienceWashington Post

Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible

The source of the coronavirus that has left more than 3 million people dead around the world remains a mystery. But in recent months the idea that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence. How...
PoliticsBloomberg

How China Can Quash the Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

What a difference a year makes. In 2020, discussing the hypothesis that Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab could get your video yanked from YouTube. Many journalists dismissed such talk as a conspiracy theory, and many scientists insisted it was fake science. Now these assurances are falling apart. The latest...
Sciencebitchute.com

The Covid Lab Leak Theory

Did people or nature open Pandora’s box at Wuhan?. "Scientists were trying to get a jump ahead of nature by trying to predict what tweaks might be needed to make an animal virus…
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Jason Rantz slams Facebook for banning Wuhan lab leak theory

Radio host Jason Rantz reacts to Big Tech giant Facebook retracting their ban on COVID-19 lab leak theory on "Fox News Primetime." JASON RANTZ: This shouldn't be breaking news because they should not have done this to begin with. They should have never censored folks from basically putting out a legitimate story that we have known about for a while. We don't know where it came from, but we certainly have reason to believe that it came from this lab and we should be encouraging more of an investigation to move forward, and for Facebook to come out there and "say oh, yeah, well, we don't trust it. We don't really want to give any benefit of the doubt to the Trump Administration or the Republicans who are pushing this for the last year." That really tells you that they are not about news. They are not about objectivity. They are about specifically going after their political targets and right now that remains the Republican Party.