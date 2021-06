New York City's mayoral race is tightening with Kathryn Garcia, former sanitation department commissioner, leading a recent poll and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams trailing right behind. Adams joined Cheddar to make his pitch to New Yorkers and said he looks forward to fighting inequality in the city. A former police officer on job for 22 years, he also spoke about how he intends to address issues of police brutality. "We must make sure that we hold officers accountable. You're on the scene and don't take preventative proactive actions to stop abuse, you need to be held accountable for that at the same time," Adams said.