The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Gameplay Revealed

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco teased it, and now the first gameplay clips for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes are here. A trailer heavily emphasises the differences between the Theatrical Cut and Curator's Cut, highlighting how a scene can change depending on positioning and context between the two modes. The third entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology is still slated for release this year, but no firm date has been given just yet. At least eight minutes of gameplay embedded above is here to serve as an appetiser before that reveal rolls around.

