Thousands attend pro-Israel rally in New York City

Gotham lurches from crisis to crisis, but sorry, Jerry Ford, it hasn’t dropped dead yet. In his breathless yet penetrating study of New York City’s sinuous passage between its mid-’70s swerve toward bankruptcy and the emergence of today’s problem-plagued powerhouse, Thomas Dyja bids to be the literary inheritor to Eric Brenn, he of The Ed Sullivan Show’s manic bowl-, glass-, and plate-spinning performances. As Brenn gamely kept his unlikely array of fragile props moving, always a rotation away from catastrophe, novelist/biographer/urbanist Dyja (The Third Coast: When Chicago Built the American Dream) keeps aloft a host of ever-shifting story lines and characters whose arcs add up to the promised 40-year epic and then some. NY3, as the title ought to be shorthanded, is a riveting, revelatory read, omniscient and authoritative and entertaining in its kaleidoscopic scrutiny of the city that never sleeps and is probably picking your pocket right now.