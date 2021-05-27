newsbreak-logo
Thousands attend pro-Israel rally in New York City

By Dan Lavie
heritagefl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Israel Hayom via JNS) - Thousands gathered on Sunday for a pro-Israel rally in New York in response to a series of antisemitic attacks on Israeli and Jewish American communities in the United States in the wake of Israel's "Operation Guardian of the Walls" in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration,...

