newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Big Shot: Exclusive Episode 7 Clip Features Coaches Clashing

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first season of Disney+'s newest series, Big Shot, has four episodes to go and has us eager to see how things will play out between Coach Korn (John Stamos) and Assistant Coach Holly (Jessalyn Gilsig). The series follows Korn, a big-time college basketball coach, who is forced into coaching at an elite private high school after getting fired. While Korn and Holly have been a great team at times, the duo doesn't always see eye to eye. In fact, the upcoming episode, "Kalm Korn," features Korn undermining Holly during a practice...

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Jessalyn Gilsig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Ncaa Tournament#Coaching#Clip#Love And Basketball#Ncaa Basketball#Big Shot#Comicbook Com#Exclusive#Yeah#Team Holly#Assistant Coach Holly#Coach Korn#Team Korn#Elite#Korn Undermining Holly#Kalm Korn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Disney
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chicago Med's Will Wants Another Chance With Dr. Virani In Surprising New Episode Clip

The end of Chicago Med Season 6 is fast-approaching, and it's already clear with just two episodes left that Med has plenty of twists left before heading into hiatus, and some of those twists will undoubtedly involve Will Halstead after he made a risky decision for Natalie just last week. Still, a surprising new clip for the next new episode (seen above) proves that Will can still look on the bright side, as he's hoping for another chance with Dr. Virani despite everything. But will he really get it?
TV Showsgetindianews.com

MTV Splitsvilla 13 22 May 2021 Episode: Vyomash and Travon Win Connection Task, Sapna and Shivam Clash!

Hello entertainers, how you all are doing, Hope you are safe at your home. As its Saturday which means the most favorite youth-based dating reality show is ready with its 12th episode for the amusement of its fans. Even the fans are always desperately waiting to watch the next episode of the show and the makers are back with another drama, enthusiastic tasks, and the challenging performance of the Splitvillians to be a part of the journey. Another hilarious episode of S13 will cover a grasping challenge that will provide full entertainment to the watchers with another challenge and the title of this supertask is “Silver Connection Task”.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Big Sky’ Episode 16 Be on Tonight?

It’s been a long journey that’s lasted seven months, but it’s finally coming to a close. This week marks the long-awaited finale of Big Sky Season 1. And we know you won’t want to miss this. Few shows have been as much of a rollercoaster as David E. Kelley’s thriller...
NBAlibertyballers.com

No Particular Hurry: Episode 24 featuring Marty Teller | Out Now

On this episode Dave Early hosts Sixers must-follow superfan and salary cap enthusiast, Marty Teller. @mwteller on Twitter knows hoops and knows this team and thinks about them more than most of us. That’s how he often considers angles before they’ve even fully developed yet. In the pod they get...
TV SeriesComicBook

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Fights an Angry Dinosaur in New Season 3 Clip (Exclusive)

We're just a matter of days away from the Season 3 premiere of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the DreamWorks animated series that has become a smash hit on Netflix. The original series, which takes place between the events of big-screen ventures Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, has covered a surprising amount of territory in its first two seasons, pitting its young ensemble of characters against a number of threats. One of those new Season 3 threats is showcased in a pretty significant way in a new clip, which DreamWorks Animation Television has provided exclusively to ComicBook.com. The clip, which you can check out below, sees the main characters come face-to-face with Ouranosauruses, and the end result is pretty chilling.
College SportsClick2Houston.com

iCoach Podcast- Episode 7: Coach John Mosley

On this week's episode of the iCoach Podcast, Coach Nash is joined by the one and only Coach John Mosley of Last Chance U!. The award-winning Netflix show Last Chance U took a left turn this past year, moving from football to basketball. This iteration featured the East Los Angeles...
TV Seriesbsckids.com

The Barbarian And The Troll – “Mapmaker, Mapmaker, Make Me a Map” – Exclusive Clip

The Barbarian And The Troll is our favorite new show of the season and we are thrilled to be able to bring you an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode titled “Mapmaker, Mapmaker, Make Me a Map” which will air this week. The Barbarian And The Troll pretty much has everything you would want in a show, great characters, fun adventure with a overarching story, and puppets that are some of the best we have ever seen, and we are puppet people! The other thing that the show does a great job with is the secondary characters are the best, it creates a full immersion factor and keeps us invested. Watch the clip below for “Mapmaker, Mapmaker, Make Me a Map” and maybe we can find out what sort of pudding Horus is making.
TV & Videoslaughingplace.com

Exclusive Clip: “Game of Talents” – Can You Guess DJ’s Talent?

Wayne Brady hosts Game of Talents, a new variety game show that returns with a brand-new episode tonight on Fox. Contestants are presented with an individual and they have to try and guess what their talent is before being treated to a performance. Tonight’s new episode is called “Balloons, Bo Staffs, and a Blazing Chainsaw." Check out this exclusive advance clip, an introduction of DJ, and see if you can guess what his talent might be.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Big Shot - Episode 1.08 - 1.10 - Press Release

Episode 108 "Everything to Me" Marvyn teaches the girls a lesson: never underestimate your opponent. Emma auditions for the play. Episode 109 "Beth MacBeth" UCSB expresses interest in hiring Marvyn, while his team grows suspicious. Beth Macbeth premieres. Episode 110 "Marvyn's Playbook" Westbrook is one win away from Division Two,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Rugrats: Jameela Jamil Guest Stars in 'Lady De-Clutter' Clip (Exclusive)

The Rugrats revival on Paramount+ is getting closer to its debut later this month and thanks to the previously released official trailer and Tommy Pickles shorts released ahead of the show's May 27 premiere, fans know they have a lot to look forward to. Now, Nickelodeon is giving fans another look at the upcoming series in an exclusive new clip from "Lady De-Clutter", one of the first episodes of the all-new Rugrats series featuring guest star Jameela Jamil as a professional organizer. As you can see in the clip, Jamil's character has a very specific approach to decluttering. Check it out in the video player above.
BasketballThe News-Gazette

Episode 151: Coaching carousel still spinning

Your browser does not support the audio element. Last week included no resolution to Illinois' coaching staff turnover. Will this week be any different? Beat writer Scott Richey hits on the search to round out Brad Underwood's staff, some recruiting and impact Big Ten transfers — including two at Illinois — in this week's episode of Inside Illini Basketball.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Dylan O'Brien Make A Bold Decision In Flashback Exclusive Clip

We all have those moments in our pasts that we look back on and wonder what on earth we were thinking. That concept is taken to a whole new level in the upcoming thriller Flashback. The film follows Fred (Dylan O’Brien) as he begins having horrific visions of a girl who vanished in high school. The moment that started it all is revealed in a new clip from the movie.
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Episode 152: Twitter rumors and the ongoing coaching search

Your browser does not support the audio element. There's never a slow week in the college basketball world, which is going full steam 24/7/365. At Illinois, the latest was an unconfirmed rumor regarding Andre Curbelo (which he flatly denied) and the ongoing turnover for assistant coaches. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks it down in this week's episode of Inside Illini Basketball.
Basketballchatsports.com

Return To Glory, Episode Seven: Coach K

In Episode 7 of the DBR Podcast’s ongoing series on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Duke Blue Devil National Champions, it is time for the team to talk about their coach. Host Jason Evans brings you stories from Carlos Boozer, Shane Battier, Mike Dunleavy and other members of the 2001 champs about what they learned from Coach K and how it has impacted the rest of their lives.
Footballchatsports.com

WATCH: Freshman Feature Episode 12 - Jaydon Hood

The Michigan Wolverines have had a great run of extremely athletic inside linebackers as of late. With top 10 draft pick Devin Bush and recently drafted Cam McGrone headed to the New England Patriots, Michigan is looking to continue their run of impressive athletic specimens at the second level. Michigan added a couple extremely athletic linebackers as a part of the 2021 class, namely early enrollee Junior Colson and Jaydon Hood. Colson has already gotten rave mentions for his contributions within the program this spring. Hood, a top 250 national recruit out of Florida, should help bolster the depth at that position that’s desperately needed.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors mock draft featuring exclusively Big Ten players

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers and Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors have seen their season mercifully come to an end, as they wrapped up their first campaign in almost a decade that saw them sitting at home instead of playing playoff basketball. Raptors mock draft season has also begun with this development, as the NBA Draft nuts out there are trying their best to build this squad back up.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Exclusive Clip and Interview: Dementia Part II Coming May 21

In this episode, Jason chats with Matt Mercer and Mike Testin, the writers and directors of Dementia Part II, which comes to theaters on May 21. Dementia Part II tells the story of Matt Mercer's character Wendell, a parolee who takes a handyman job working for an old woman whose tasks get more and more dark and bizarre.
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Exclusive Clip from FUNHOUSE Features a Fight for Survival

Unwitting contestants on a reality show are forced to fight for their survival in Funhouse, and with the new horror film coming to theaters and On Demand on May 28th from Magnet Releasing, we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!. Written and directed by...