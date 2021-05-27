Big Shot: Exclusive Episode 7 Clip Features Coaches Clashing

The Barbarian And The Troll is our favorite new show of the season and we are thrilled to be able to bring you an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode titled “Mapmaker, Mapmaker, Make Me a Map” which will air this week. The Barbarian And The Troll pretty much has everything you would want in a show, great characters, fun adventure with a overarching story, and puppets that are some of the best we have ever seen, and we are puppet people! The other thing that the show does a great job with is the secondary characters are the best, it creates a full immersion factor and keeps us invested. Watch the clip below for “Mapmaker, Mapmaker, Make Me a Map” and maybe we can find out what sort of pudding Horus is making.