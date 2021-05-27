Big Shot: Exclusive Episode 7 Clip Features Coaches Clashing
The first season of Disney+'s newest series, Big Shot, has four episodes to go and has us eager to see how things will play out between Coach Korn (John Stamos) and Assistant Coach Holly (Jessalyn Gilsig). The series follows Korn, a big-time college basketball coach, who is forced into coaching at an elite private high school after getting fired. While Korn and Holly have been a great team at times, the duo doesn't always see eye to eye. In fact, the upcoming episode, "Kalm Korn," features Korn undermining Holly during a practice...comicbook.com