FBI accuses Covington man of storming Capitol on Jan. 6

FBI agents announced Thursday the arrest of a Covington man in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol building.

Nicholas Brockhoff faces multiple federal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement, the agency's Louisville office said.

Court documents include images agents said depict Brockhoff brandishing and spraying a fire extinguisher on the grounds outside the Capitol rotunda. His use of the extinguisher resulted in an assault on officers causing their dispersion and impeding their efforts to control the crowd, according to an affidavit.

FBI/Provided Image submitted as evidence in court documents accusing Nicholas Brockhoff, of Covington, Ky., participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The agents' report compiled photographs from Capitol surveillance cameras, social media and other sources to allege Brockhoff discharged the contents of the fire extinguisher, hitting two police officers and creating a cloud that impeded multiple other officers' vision while attempting crowd-control.

Brockhoff was expected to appear in federal court Thursday.