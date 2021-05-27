Cancel
A 150-year lifespan isn't so far out of reach, study says

By Dave Yasvinski
healthing.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime waits for no man but it may be willing to put up with humans a little longer, according to a team of researchers that says a 150-year lifespan isn’t out of reach. The study, published in Nature Communications, said an aging body’s increasing inability to bounce back from disease or other bumps on the road of life largely dictates the upper limit of lifespan. Using a tool called the dynamic organism state indicator, researchers concluded a total loss of resilience — from which the body cannot recover even with the aid of modern medicine — may not occur until between the ages of 120 and 150. The research was conducted by Gero, a Singapore-based biotech company, in collaboration with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

www.healthing.ca
