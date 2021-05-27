Cancel
Tampa, FL

Amid housing shortage, University of Tampa offers students stipend to defer

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 8 days ago
University of Tampa's rise of enrollment left many incoming students without housing. The university is now offering a grant for students who want to delay coming to campus.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

