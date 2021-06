Workers at the popular cereal brand Weetabix have voted to strike for improved pay and working conditions, triggering fears of a cereal shortage in UK shops. Around 80 engineers at Weetabix sites in Northamptonshire will take part in a series of day-long strikes across June, July and August. Unite the union, who are leading the campaign, said that the strike action could mean shops run out of Weetabix during the summer.