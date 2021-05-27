Eye floaters: What the heck is that little fleck?

With precious few months of nice weather in Southern Ontario, I like to sit outside and read when possible. Recently, while trying to enjoy my novel, a tiny black something drifted into my line of vision — back and forth, it made its way across my eyeball, over and over again. My first thought was that a fly had found its way into my unsuspecting peeper, but after a few seconds of absent-minded — and unsuccessful — swatting I realized what it really was: an eye floater.