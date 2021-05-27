Project Update near Tucson Estates. Spoiler Alert: Finished by mid-June

The existing traffic control on the Bopp Road/Sarasota Boulevard at Kinney Road Improvement Project will change for a few weeks, beginning Friday.

The current detour will be removed and a two-way stop will be placed at the Bopp Road, Sarasota Boulevard and Kinney Road intersection until the new traffic signal is powered on at the intersection on or around Tuesday, June 15. Since the paving is done, permanent striping will occur between June 7 and 9.

Work hours on tomorrow's project will be from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Broadway and Columbus is restricted until about 4 p.m. today as an electrical contractor is installing new signals, complete with poles and masts.

Last HiVE in May is today along Oracle near 1st Avenue . Afternoon enforcement will start at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Marana's contractor paint striped Sandario Road that was chip-sealed last week. Paint striping is considered "temporary" until the roadway material cures for a few weeks. Permanent thermoplastic striping should follow within a few weeks.

Cortaro Farms Road between Cerius Stravenue and Star Grass Drive is being chip-sealed during daylight hours today and Friday.

