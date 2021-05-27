newsbreak-logo
Maryland adds 517 more to COVID-19 death toll over pandemic

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has revised the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state by adding 517 deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year. The health department said Thursday the update brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland to 9,368....

