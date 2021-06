Furniture, Mattress and Appliance Retailer Begins Franchising After More Than 25 Years of Proven Success in the Industry. American Freight opened over 25 new company-owned stores and grew its sales year over year despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to Will Powell, President and CEO at American Freight, the organization developed the processes and skills necessary to replicate this success as it launched the franchise model late last year.