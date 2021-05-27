Cambria Hotels Continues To Grow South Carolina Footprint With Columbia Groundbreaking
Upscale Brand to Add Seventh Hotel in Palmetto State. Situated at 1000 Lady Street, the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown is in the heart of the Vista, Columbia's premier arts and entertainment district, which features museums, local shops and restaurants. The hotel places guests within walking distance to attractions such as the South Carolina State House and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, easy access to sporting events at Colonial Life Arena and Williams-Brice Stadium, as well as major employers including Fort Jackson and the University of South Carolina. For guests who want to explore nature, Columbia offers several state parks and lakes to camp, fish and kayak.www.franchising.com