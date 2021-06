Welcome to another weekend. Time to relax, and let the wind in your hair. Guess what time it also, is? Well you already know – it’s wedding time! Everywhere around the world, there are so many love birds saying those precious words, “I do”. This, of course, is the kind of thing we love. Weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and everything love – these definitely catch our fancy. So, if you’re on our team, then head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.