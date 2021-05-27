Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Rain to Make Fish More Active [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memorial Day weekend tends to be one of the busiest weekends of fishing in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the rain that we are seeing on Thursday is much needed and will help make the fish more active and stir up the lakes a bit. Glen says fishing in the early morning and evening can still be the best times to go fishing. Blue gill and crappie spawning has either taken place, is taking place or will soon depending on what part of the state you are in. Glen says this stretch of cooler weather could slow the process but he expects a quick bounce back with temperatures back in the 70s on Memorial Day.

wjon.com
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Fish#Early Morning#Dnr#Rain#Cooler Weather#Temperatures#Neighborhood Bird Feeders#Outdoor News Com#Food#Times Bears#This Week#Memorial Day Weekend#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Podcast
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Explore Minnesota Offering an Ice Cream Punch Card [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota is partnering with more than 100 ice cream shops in the state of Minnesota with their "Minnesota Scoop" promotion from now until August 1. Participating shops will promote their unique #OnlyinMN flavor and a punch card system to reward visitor exploration. These treats can be enjoyed all summer long by Minnesota travelers. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says area ice cream shops participating in Minnesota Scoop include Mr. Twisty in West St. Cloud, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream in St. Joseph, Fudgin Delicious in Sartell, Rock Creek Coffee House in Sauk Rapids, and Lindy Scoop in Little Falls.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

How Common are 90 Degree Days in St. Cloud?

ST. CLOUD --After an official high of 89 degrees Thursday in St. Cloud we are heading for a stretch of 90-degree days. How common is it for St. Cloud to have heat into the 90s? We average just over 11 days in the 90s each summer. Last year came close with 10 days in the 90s.
Onamia, MNPosted by
WJON

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Returns to Catch-And-Release Only

ONAMIA (AP) — Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake has returned to catch-and-release only for the rest of the summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has long imposed stricter regulations on the popular lake in an effort to boost its struggling walleye population. For the past several years, anglers...
Little Falls, MNPosted by
WJON

DNR Hosting Online Public Forum on Little Rock Creek

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting an online public forum to give updates on the Little Rock Creek sustainable groundwater use action plan. The DNR says there are indications that groundwater use is affecting stream flows in Little Rock Creek, an important coldwater trout stream...
Waite Park, MNPosted by
WJON

Waite Park’s River’s Edge Splash Pad Reopens Thursday

Waite Park just announced that River's Edge Splash Pad is now open again. The splash pad was closed all of summer 2020 due to the pandemic. The city had plans to keep the splash pad closed throughout the summer of 2021 so long as social distancing and other pandemic related restrictions were being enforced. However, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had lifted those restrictions which caused the city to reconsider their plans.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

June is Coming in Hot

UNDATED -- A shift in the pattern is upon us with much hotter weather starting off the first half of June. Several days with highs in the 90s are likely by the weekend and early next week. The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota’s Ticket-Worthy Roundabout Mistakes

We've had roundabouts in our lives long enough where I think most of us should understand how they work, but there are some people that don't really know the rules, and since they got their license before roundabouts were a thing, obviously haven't taken the time to learn how to operate a vehicle in a roundabout. Some of the errors people are making could lead to a ticket. Here are the most ticket worthy roundabout mistakes you can make. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has all the details you need, plus some videos you can watch if you are having trouble understanding how to drive in roundabouts.
EnvironmentPosted by
WJON

Fire Weather Watch Issued for Friday

UNDATED -- Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Friday, with a fire weather watch for portions of western and northwestern Minnesota. Persistent dry conditions throughout northern Minnesota will mix with unseasonably warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds resulting in near-critical fire weather through the weekend. Leanne Langeberg...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota DNR Places Temporary Ban on Movement of Farmed Deer

The Minnesota DNR has issued an emergency rule temporarily prohibiting the movement of all farmed white-tailed deer within the state, in an effort to reduce further spread of chronic wasting disease and protect Minnesota's wild deer. The rule takes effect starting June 1st and ends on Saturday, July 31. According...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Paramount Planning a “Normal” Fall and Winter Schedule [PODCAST]

The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud is planning a "normal" fall and winter schedule of shows. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She joined me on WJON today. She says they are offering shows in June at 50% capacity which allows for those in attendance to have some space. Boulka says the plan is to be back to 100% capacity starting in July. Boulka says they still have some plexiglass at their concession stand and box office and have mostly gone to e-tickets. She says they also have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand too.
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StateSt. Cloud Times

Warm weather means a busy Saturday fishing opener in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD— For anglers rearing to get out in the boat or stand along a lake shoreline with a fishing rod, Saturday can't come soon enough. Saturday marks the start of the fishing season for Minnesotans looking to fish for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout. This year's fishing opener is later than most years, but with temperature forecasts in the high 60s and mid-70s, it's poised to be a good weekend.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Splash Pads Open Today (Thursday)!

Grab your flip flops, sunscreen and towels because St. Cloud's splash pads are opening on Thursday. The opening was planned weeks ago but is perfectly timed with the upcoming weather forecast!. With temperatures expect to reach the 70's on Friday and Saturday, 75 on Sunday and climb into the 80's...