Fibrenew Named a Top Recession-Proof Business by Franchise Business Review

By Fibrenew
franchising.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch Data Exemplifies Franchisees Satisfaction with their Investment in Fibrenew. Fibrenew, included within the “services” category of Franchise Business Review (FBR)’s list in 2021, has pioneered repair techniques, offers proprietary product line and exclusive color matching technology used every day by its global network of technicians. In addition to the brands recognition for resiliency, the franchisee’s feedback has earned the company a Top Franchisee Satisfaction Award for four consecutive years.

www.franchising.com
