It was a mama raccoon and her babies’ visit to a backyard family pool that partly inspired Sarah Bookbinder’s lifelong dedication to caring for raccoons in need. Her dad David Holmes loved nature and often took her out to enjoy its beauty, Sarah recalled. A school book report on “Frosty: A Raccoon to Remember” earned her big points with her teacher as it was quite a grownup book for her age back then. And at age 10, she gave up all of her birthday money to sponsor an owl at a local sanctuary, a selfless act that made her dad quite proud of her, she remembered.