What Pete Davidson Just Revealed About His Future On SNL

Nothing to hide! Pete Davidson has learned a few lessons in the romantic department — and has stopped trying to be the “best” version of himself on first impressions. “I’m just very, very honest,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, May 6. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”