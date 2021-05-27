$2 million grant boosts CU project to support industry

Business retention and growth efforts in Carrollton will receive a $2 million boost with a grant announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo that the Department’s Economic Development Administration said Carrollton will support construction of a critical gas pipeline necessary for current and future economic growth and to keep businesses operating through natural disasters. This EDA grant, to be matched with $6.1 million in local investment, is expected to create 202 jobs and generate more than $600 million in private investment.