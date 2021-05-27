Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, KY

$2 million grant boosts CU project to support industry

By Tim Hendrick
mycarrollnews.com
 17 days ago

Business retention and growth efforts in Carrollton will receive a $2 million boost with a grant announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo that the Department’s Economic Development Administration said Carrollton will support construction of a critical gas pipeline necessary for current and future economic growth and to keep businesses operating through natural disasters. This EDA grant, to be matched with $6.1 million in local investment, is expected to create 202 jobs and generate more than $600 million in private investment.

www.mycarrollnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Lebanon, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
State
Louisiana State
City
Carrollton, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky River#Project Development#Business Development#Community Development#Application Development#Carrollton Utilities#Dow Chemical#The Locust Station#Texas Gas#Kentuckians#Eda Funds#Materials Sales Tax#Private Investment#Critical Infrastructure#Construction#Businesses#Multiple Contracts#Private Sectors#U S Secretary#Commerce Gina Raimondo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s economic outlook continues to strengthen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time jobs continues to strengthen the commonwealth’s economic outlook. That’s nearly double the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. The governor said businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising...
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Kentucky Statehazard-herald.com

U.S., Europe trade talks good news for Kentucky bourbon

(The Center Square) – An announcement Monday morning by the European Union and the United States to start trade discussions on steel and aluminum will have an impact on other products, including Kentucky bourbon. The talks mean that a tariff increase on bourbon and other American whiskey exports that was...