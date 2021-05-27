Cancel
Reminder of EU Settlement Scheme deadline

By David G Scott
johnogroat-journal.co.uk
 5 days ago

Highland Council encourages any EU/EEA/Swiss citizens in Caithness who have not yet applied to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) to do so before the June 30 deadline to ensure they can continue to work in the UK and have access to public services.

www.johnogroat-journal.co.uk
