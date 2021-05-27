Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, KY

Time to enter exhibits at the 2021 Carroll County Fair

mycarrollnews.com
 11 days ago

The 2021 Carroll County Fair is June 4-12 and his year the Carroll County Extension Service will be accepting entries between 9 a.m. and noon, Thursday, June 4. All entries will be accepted at the exhibit trailer just inside the main fair entrance on the fairgrounds. Items will be judged and ready for public viewing starting Saturday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

www.mycarrollnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milo, KY
County
Carroll County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Edu#Public Art#Cover Art#Photography#Carroll County Fair#Textiles#The Extension Office#Open Exhibits#Carroll Co#Blue Ribbon 4#Red Ribbon 2#Pottery 1st#Overall Focus Depth#Spice Cake#Quick Fruit Bread#Oats#Jam Cake#Butter Pickles#Angel Food Cake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Russell County, KYlakercountry.com

Monday events at Russell County Fair

The Russell County Fair continues tonight at the Russell County Fairgrounds. At 6 p.m., the carnival opens. Then at 7 p.m. in the Grove, karaoke will be taking place. Also at 7 p.m., the Fresh off the Farm Truck and Tractor Pull will take place. This is the antique and farm stock truck and tractor pulls.
AgricultureBoston Herald

County fairs, summer festivals are back!

Festivals and county fairs are as small town as one can get. And I’ve missed them. For me, it was always Heritage Days in Scituate — a mashup of music, crafts, games, rides, food and familiar faces, it always felt like a homecoming weekend. Some excellent news: Fairs, festivals and...
Susquehanna County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Town fair held in Susquehanna County

THOMPSON, Pa. — Saturday was a picture-perfect day to head to the fair in Susquehanna County. The Thompson Town Fair provided families with activities and entertainment for the day. There was a little something for everyone, including fair favorites like cotton candy, vendors, and a magic show. Organizers were thrilled...
Politicsfreedom929.com

150TH ANNUAL JASPER COUNTY FAIR

(NEWTON) The 2021 Jasper County Fair, celebrating its 150th year of existence, is nearly three weeks away, to be held on the Fairgrounds in Newton. While the buildings and grounds are being prepared, it all gets underway two weeks from tomorrow, on Saturday, June 12th, as various department entries will be submitted from 8:00 to 11:00 that morning. Then the following Friday, June 18th, three weeks from today, exhibits can be brought to the Floral Hall that evening from 5:00 to 7:00, and as the exhibits go on display on Saturday, June 19th, the judging will take place that afternoon. Sunday’s activities begin with Harness Racing at 12:00 noon, with the Talent Contest that night at 6:00 and in concert, the Smith Kids J4 Music Group Sunday night at 7:30 on stage. It’s more Harness Racing Monday, June 21st, at 12:00 noon, with the Fair Queen, Junior Miss, and Little Miss Pageants that night at 7:30. It’s Tractor Pulling featured on Tuesday, June 22nd, with the Antique Tractor Pull at 1:00, One Tractor Pull at 2:00, another Tractor Pull at 6:00, and the Pedal Tractor Pull at 6:30. It’s beef, swine, and other livestock judging Wednesday morning and afternoon with the Truck Pull that night at 7:00. Thursday’s annual 4-H Livestock Auction starts at 5:00, followed by Flat Drag Racing that night at 7:00. The Antique Farm Machinery Show runs from 10:00 to 2:00 on Friday, the 25th, followed by the Whippoorwill Rodeo that night at 7:30. Then the final livestock judging Saturday morning and the Demolition Derby Saturday night at 7:00, followed by the Grand Finale Fireworks at dusk. With the Carnival rides available Tuesday, the 22nd through Saturday, the 26th, it’s unlimited rides each night from 6:00 to 10:00 with a $5.00 front gate admission. There will be two daily $50.00 evening drawings Tuesday through Saturday and the winners must be present. For more information and details, check out the Jasper County Fair’s website online at www.jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.
Kewaunee County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Entry submissions open for county fairs

Ambitious fair exhibitors in Door and Kewaunee counties can start submitting their projects for this year’s events. Both counties opened their online portals earlier this spring for exhibitors. While animal exhibitors have had to participate in special meetings along the way, those submitting projects in a number of different categories like clothing, gardening, and art have to submit an application before bringing their items to the fair. In Kewaunee County, junior fair entries need to be submitted by June 1st while open class entrants have until June 15th. In Door County, all junior fair, open class, and school projects have until July 1st to submit their project applications.
Sharp County, ARGuard Online

Sharp County Fair to host pageants

Several beauty pageants will be held in conjunction with the 2021 Sharp County Fair, which will be Monday, July 5 through Saturday, July 10 at the fairgrounds on Fairgrounds Road just off Hwy. 167 about four miles south of Ash Flat. To enter any of the County Fair Pageants you...
Worth County, IAkiow.com

Worth County Fair Will Go On

Over the last year, the area has seen its fairs put on hold out of pandemic concerns. this year, that seems to be changing. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson remembers how the fair was done virtually and in a number of different locations such as barns and places where people could socially distance and still present. Much of the fair last year was done online, but now Johnson says the Worth County Fair will go on.
921news.com

Changes for Bates County Fair 2021

The Bates County Fair has released the schedule of events for the 2021 Bates County Fair. The dates are set for July 5th through July 11th. The schedule is pending and changes may be made, but for now it appears there will be the usual events, including the Cattleman’s Steak Dinner, Junior Livestock sale, the Bates County Fair Board Steak and Chop Dinner,
Macon County, ILHerald & Review

Macon County Fair Board: 'It was a good fair'

DECATUR — After the Macon County Fair was taken away last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fairgoers were not going to let another opportunity for an authentic corn dog slip by them again. “People wanted to get out and go and do things,” said Carl Hamilton. “Everybody seemed to...
Bedford County, VAWSLS

Bedford County fair to return in October

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va, – People in Bedford County are getting ready for some fair food and fun. Community leaders announced the Bedford County Fair will make its big return this year in a new location. It will now take place at the new London Moose Lodge. While the events, rides...
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Early county fair memories

I thought this might take you back in time, to listen to all the stories you have heard around you. Check them our and you will be surprised what you come up with. It’s time to work for the County Fair, and I talk and write about the Hampshire County Fair that is coming up. Be sure to contact Duane Oates and see what he has in mind for this year, and I speak of Duane Oates here at Pleasant Dale. He is the Chairman, and he will be glad for your help.
Carroll County, MOkmmo.com

CARROLL COUNTY FIRST FRIDAY EVENT SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 4

The Carroll County Health Department is providing a Baby Care Center at the First Friday Event on June 4. Health department officials say this family-friendly event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on the Carrollton Square. The Baby Care Center will be located at the Carroll County Chamber Office at...
Clay County, TNnewstalk941.com

Clay County Fair Kicks Off UC Fair Season June 1

The Upper Cumberland county fair season kicks off on June 1 in Clay County. Fair Board Member Haley Barnes said it was about time to be able to offer something fun to the whole community after 2020. Barnes said that whether someone is 8 or 80, there’s going to be something they will love.
Nelson County, KYKentucky Standard

Nelson County Fair returns in July

After a year of mostly silence, the local fairgrounds will be buzzing with life again this summer as the Nelson County Fair is scheduled to return July 12-17. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account.
Thurston County, WANisqually Valley News

Thurston County Fair Canceled Again

The Thurston County Fair has been canceled again after the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation from the fair board. While the fair won’t be open to the public, the commissioners supported a closed fair that will allow participants in the 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs to showcase the projects they’ve worked on this year, stated a news release.
Delaware County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

The Delaware County Fair is ON For 2021

Among the many family events we have all missed over the year of the pandemic were all of our county fairs. They were all cancelled due to safety precautions last year and they were missed. Not only by fair goers of all ages but also by the small communities which host these annual fairs. They provide much needed funds to support each town and villages non-profits, youth groups and community organizations.
Carroll County, ARcarrollconews.com

‘Carroll County Keepsakes’ now available

Carroll County News readers have a new way to hang on to memories from the newspaper. The newspaper is now offering “Carroll County Keepsakes” — a high-quality PDF copy of any page from the Carroll County News. Pages are available from every issue of the newspaper dating back to July 31, 2012. An added bonus is that the pages are available in full color, even if they originally were published in black and white.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Spring Tulip Quilt Block Tutorial

Celebrate spring with a flower, a tulip to be exact. This pretty quilt block from Samantha Olsen for Moda Fabrics is charming and easy to make. The block, which measures about 6 inches when finished, does not take much fabric at all. It would be lovely made in all sorts of pretty scrap fabrics. I do love the gray background fabric that is in the block pictured.
La Plata County, COdurangodowntown.com

LA PLATA COUNTY FAIR IS BACK

For 71 years, generations of families, friends and neighbors have come together to showcase their animals, garden products and other creations, and compete with others for ribbons and awards. It is a time for family groups and friends to enjoy the great talent, great music, good eats and exciting entertainment the Fair offers each year.