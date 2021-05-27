Time to enter exhibits at the 2021 Carroll County Fair

(NEWTON) The 2021 Jasper County Fair, celebrating its 150th year of existence, is nearly three weeks away, to be held on the Fairgrounds in Newton. While the buildings and grounds are being prepared, it all gets underway two weeks from tomorrow, on Saturday, June 12th, as various department entries will be submitted from 8:00 to 11:00 that morning. Then the following Friday, June 18th, three weeks from today, exhibits can be brought to the Floral Hall that evening from 5:00 to 7:00, and as the exhibits go on display on Saturday, June 19th, the judging will take place that afternoon. Sunday’s activities begin with Harness Racing at 12:00 noon, with the Talent Contest that night at 6:00 and in concert, the Smith Kids J4 Music Group Sunday night at 7:30 on stage. It’s more Harness Racing Monday, June 21st, at 12:00 noon, with the Fair Queen, Junior Miss, and Little Miss Pageants that night at 7:30. It’s Tractor Pulling featured on Tuesday, June 22nd, with the Antique Tractor Pull at 1:00, One Tractor Pull at 2:00, another Tractor Pull at 6:00, and the Pedal Tractor Pull at 6:30. It’s beef, swine, and other livestock judging Wednesday morning and afternoon with the Truck Pull that night at 7:00. Thursday’s annual 4-H Livestock Auction starts at 5:00, followed by Flat Drag Racing that night at 7:00. The Antique Farm Machinery Show runs from 10:00 to 2:00 on Friday, the 25th, followed by the Whippoorwill Rodeo that night at 7:30. Then the final livestock judging Saturday morning and the Demolition Derby Saturday night at 7:00, followed by the Grand Finale Fireworks at dusk. With the Carnival rides available Tuesday, the 22nd through Saturday, the 26th, it’s unlimited rides each night from 6:00 to 10:00 with a $5.00 front gate admission. There will be two daily $50.00 evening drawings Tuesday through Saturday and the winners must be present. For more information and details, check out the Jasper County Fair’s website online at www.jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.