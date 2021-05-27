What's behind the COVID denial of some Christians?

Don’t you love a great story? They draw us into a world of interesting characters and an interesting plot. Sometimes I watch a movie with a note-taking app open on my phone so I can capture the bits of the story that touch my heart. After I watched Cars 2, I ended up with ten different lessons applicable to my everyday life. My kids laugh and ask, “Can’t you watch a show to watch it?” and I try, but a good story will have a message for its audience. Communicators use storytelling to make their point come alive to hearers and readers. It engages both sides of the brain as we connect creativity with logic. After a good story, we walk away with a call to action, a new understanding, or fresh inspiration. Jesus was a master storyteller and employed parables as one of the ways he taught his message.