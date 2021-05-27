Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Remembering Ken Garland: “A man you quickly run out of words to describe”

By Henry Wong
Design Week
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back at the life of the British graphic designer, writer and photographer whose work impacted not only the design industry but also education. Ken Garland – whose designs spanned the world of toys to nuclear disarmament – was a “man you quickly run out of words to describe,” says Craig Oldham. Garland, whose political writing and influence have influenced generations of designers, has died at the age of 92. He is survived by his family and wife Wanda.

www.designweek.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Glaser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#The Quiet Man#Tales#British#Ken Garland Associates#The Science Museum#Paramount Pictures#Galt Toys#Connect#Cnd#Guardian#Ba#Royal College Of Art#Stuart Williams#University Of Chester#University Of Reading#Moseley Pinpoints Garland#Oldham Echoes#Mister Pudkin#Photography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Finland
News Break
WandaVision
Country
Switzerland
Related
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Ken Garland obituary

Unusually for a graphic designer, Ken Garland, who has died aged 92 of cancer, was not afraid to broadcast his political views. An influential practitioner, inspiring teacher, photographer, writer and performer at design conferences, he was also a lifelong socialist and an avid supporter of CND. He belonged, as the...
Musicpapermag.com

When Gaga Calls, You Run: Nick Knight Remembers 'Born This Way'

It's been 10 years since Lady Gaga gave birth to Born This Way, her Grammy-nominated and chart-topping second album full of queer dancefloor anthems, iconic visuals and boundary-pushing live performances. PAPER is celebrating its cultural impact by hearing from some of Gaga's closest collaborators, experts and fans. Nick Knight is...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Russell hails ‘best ever’ Williams car performance

George Russell said that his Williams was “joyous” to drive during the Spanish Grand Prix, saying his car was the best it has ever felt. The team decided to take a different strategic approach to their competitors during the race, double-stacking Russell and Nicholas Latifi during the early Safety Car period to ensure their drivers could run higher up in the order.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

FW43B to carry fans names to mark Williams’ 750th GP

Williams will mark their 750th grand prix in Monaco by sporting 100 lucky fans’ names on the halo of the team’s FW43Bs. Next weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix will mark Williams’ 750th race, only the third team in F1 history to reach that milestone. The Grove team are giving fans the...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Russell: Spanish GP the best Williams has ever felt in race-trim

After pitting early on during the safety car period caused by Yuki Tsunoda's stranded AlphaTauri, Russell tagged on to the back of Alpine's Fernando Alonso and was in solid contention for a top ten finish throughout. In the end, the team's push to get through the race with just a...
americanancestors.org

Burdens of proof

As a long-suffering amateur genealogist (cue violins!), I suspect there are others like me who find themselves burdened by the proof required in matters genealogical. For me, I admit that is not unique to genealogy – back in the day, I declined to complete work for a second degree, eschewing the rigor of thesis requirements!
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Williams did not purposely design a ‘peaky’ FW43B

Williams principal Simon Roberts said that the team did not intend for the FW43B to be so sensitive to the elements. The 2021 campaign has been one of ups and down so far for Williams as they struggle to find consistent performance. Portimao was the epitome of this as Russell...
Motorsportsthe-race.com

Edd Straw’s 2021 Spanish GP driver ratings + reader debate

Two 10-out-of-10 performances headline Edd Straw’s Spanish Grand Prix driver ratings, and a driver who had a lot to be disappointed about at the finish comes away with a very strong score for his own efforts too. But some of 2021’s strugglers fared even worse than usual at Barcelona. Whatever...
ReligionHerald-Palladium

June 1: Do you remember?

They could be called “Heaven’s Angels.” Members of the Alpha and Omega Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association feel they have a mission to be a bridge between the motorcycle world and Christianity. The group started with six members, and has grown to nearly 60 people. The CMA is a nondenominational organization and has 10,000 chapters in the U.S. and Canada.
SportsBBC

England v New Zealand: Devon Conway century on Test debut blunts hosts

First LV= Insurance Test (day one) New Zealand 246-3: Conway 136*, Nicholls 46*, Robinson 2-50 England's first day of international action this summer was dominated by an assured century on Test debut by New Zealand's Devon Conway at Lord's. As England played in front of a home crowd for the...
ReligionBBC

St Davids bishop apologises for 'never trust a Tory' tweet

A Welsh bishop has issued an apology after tweeting: "Never, never, never trust a Tory." The Bishop of St Davids, Dr Joanna Penberthy, said she had closed her personal account on the social media platform after a flurry of complaints. Dr Penberthy made the comment after reposting a message about...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Case rates in Devon and Cornwall

Plymouth - 11.4 (up from 8.4) Exeter - 11.4 (down from 13.7) Mid Devon - 7.3 (down from 8.5) East Devon - 2.7 (down from 4.8) Torbay - 11.7 (up from 6.6) Teignbridge - 6.7 (down from 11.2) South Hams - 8.0 (down from 26.4) West Devon - 5.4 (up...
Visual ArtBBC

Frank Meadow Sutcliffe: Whitby photographer’s medals auctioned

Medals awarded to a Victorian photographer whose work catalogued life in a 19th Century fishing port are to go under the hammer. Frank Meadow Sutcliffe's photographs of Whitby, in North Yorkshire, established his reputation as an artist. Sutcliffe, who died in 1941, was awarded dozens of medals by photographic societies...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Princess Anne Snubbed Camilla Parker Bowles In Public?

British royal family news reveals that there could be another royal family feud going on behind the scenes. Does Princess Anne have beef with her brother Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall?. According to one body language expert, the answer lies in her body language!. Is Princess Anne...
CarsPistonheads

Bristol 408 | The Brave Pill

For anybody who didn't think that last week's Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit delivered sufficient quantities of either risk or English eccentricity the bar is being raised this week. Higher than the one in Yorkshire's famous 1732-ft Tan Hill Inn. Yes, it's Brave Pill's first Bristol, a 1964 408 that sports both a not-outrageous price tag and an improbably low mileage.