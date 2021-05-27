Remembering Ken Garland: “A man you quickly run out of words to describe”

Looking back at the life of the British graphic designer, writer and photographer whose work impacted not only the design industry but also education. Ken Garland – whose designs spanned the world of toys to nuclear disarmament – was a “man you quickly run out of words to describe,” says Craig Oldham. Garland, whose political writing and influence have influenced generations of designers, has died at the age of 92. He is survived by his family and wife Wanda.