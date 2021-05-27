newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ierlc_0aDXyQTt00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community on Thursday acknowledged its agencies had two theories on where COVID-19 originated, with two elements believing it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals and a third embracing a possible laboratory accident as the source of the global pandemic.

“The U.S. Intelligence Community does not know exactly where, when, or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially but has coalesced around two likely scenarios,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said, adding that the majority believes there is not “sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Covid 19#Sufficient Information#Human Contact#Infected Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Pompeo says Wuhan lab was engaged in military activity

Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was engaged in military activity alongside its civilian research -- amid renewed scrutiny of the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic emerged from the secretive lab. "What I can say...
U.S. Politicshazard-herald.com

Smerconish calls out the politics of Covid-19 origin theories

CNN's Michael Smerconish discusses the political reaction to new questions about Covid-19's origin after a report found that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019, about a month earlier than China had reported to WHO that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes resolution urging probe into COVID-19 origins

The Senate on Friday passed a resolution calling for a probe into the origins of COVID-19 amid renewed attention over a theory that the virus came from a lab in China. The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent and was spearheaded by Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), calls for the World Health Assembly to conduct a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation adds that if an investigation is not approved by the body, the U.S. and “willing partner governments and experts” will instead launch an inquiry.
U.S. Politicstri-lakestribune.net

Biden order to review COVID-19 origin revives conspiracy theories

CNN reported in April 2020 that the intelligence community was investigating if the novel coronavirus. Chinese laboratory rather than a market in Wuhan, China. Covid-19 was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. But a year later and things are changing, and Facebook will no...
Public HealthNPR

Intelligence Priorities Shift As Biden Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

Among scientists, the dominant theory for how the COVID-19 pandemic began remains natural transmission from animals to humans. But even the nation's top public health experts are supporting President Biden's call for further intelligence gathering to provide a more, quote, "definitive conclusion" to the pandemic's origins. In a statement yesterday, Biden acknowledged that the country's intelligence community doesn't have enough information to say whether the coronavirus came directly from an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. And that announcement reframes public health as a national security issue. National security reporter Michael Gordon reported on this for The Wall Street Journal. He joins us now. Welcome.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New York Times: Intelligence officials said to have untapped evidence on Covid-19 origins

President Joe Biden's instructions to the US intelligence community to redouble its efforts in investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic came on the heels of intelligence officials informing the White House that they possessed unreviewed evidence necessitating greater computer analysis that could potentially provide answers, The New York Times reported Thursday.
Public HealthCNN

China counters Biden's Covid origins lab probe ... by calling for a US lab probe

Hong Kong (CNN) — US President Joe Biden's call for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus feels like déjà vu in Beijing. Just over a year ago, when Covid-19 infections were rising in the US, former President Donald Trump started to promote a then-fringe theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first detected. Beijing reacted angrily to the claim, accusing Trump of trying to scapegoat China for his own failure to contain the outbreak domestically.
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Biden Demands Additional Intelligence Probe Into COVID-19 Origins

President Joe Biden has asked the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” to get to the bottom of how COVID-19 started spreading in human populations to “bring us closer to a definitive conclusion.”. The new report, which is expected to build on existing intelligence, is due within 90 days.
Public Healthcity-countyobserver.com

Braun To Dr. Fauci: “Will You Ask Pres. Biden, To Declassify COVID-19 Origin Intel?”

WASHINGTON – In a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee today, Senator Mike Braun asked Dr. Anthony Fauci – given his support for transparency in the investigation of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic – if he will recommend that President Biden declassify all intelligence related to a link between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the coronavirus.