More cases of variant COVID-19 strains found in Mississippi

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 8 days ago
JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting additional cases of two variant strains of COVID-19 in Mississippi. Ten additional cases of the more infectious South African origin B.1.351 variant strain have now been identified, for a total of 12 cases. The 10 additional cases are associated with outbreaks in Bedford Care – Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.

www.localmemphis.com
