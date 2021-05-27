Cancel
Santa Clarita, CA

Battling Addiction Throughout The Pandemic

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has made life difficult for many people around the world. Jobs, economic activities, and essential services and commodities were in disarray during the pandemic, and many people were forced to stay at home during the lockdowns. For patients and individuals battling addiction and substance abuse-related issues, the pandemic tested the resilience and resolve of people who want to overcome their addictions. As access to clinical and rehabilitation facilities is limited, people dealing with substance dependency only have family and friends as their primary line of support for the moment. While closer family bonds are formed and help some people recover from their addictions, others struggle to keep themselves sober.

