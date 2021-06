State Rep. Julie Alexander on Monday honored Maurice Imhoff of Jackson at the state Capitol for his efforts to memorialize a Civil War regiment and preserve its battle flag. “Michigan was crucial to the fight to preserve our nation and extend freedom and equality to all during the Civil War, and Maurice’s work to preserve that history and share it with the people of our state is truly worthy of our recognition and gratitude,” said Alexander, of Hanover. “It was my privilege to honor this motivated young student of history, who has a bright future ahead of him. I know our Jackson community is proud of Maurice and his noble efforts.”