HALE – The Hale softball team was able to pick up a pair of North Star League crossover wins on Wednesday. The host Lady Eagles tamed the Lady Thunderbolts, by scores of 10-0 and 10-8. In game one, which lasted just five innings due to mercy, had Claudia Cadwell get the win, as she gave up no runs on four hits and struck out six. She was also three-of-three at the plate, while Morgan Vance, Erica Bernard, Madison Hubbs and Abby Parkinson each had two hits apiece. Mady Hubbs, Skyler Lauria and Shailey Brandt had one hit apiece.