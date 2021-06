Every year for our 4-H program I try to add a new educational project. Well, Elizabeth Mefford has stepped up to the plate. At the 2020 4-H Volunteer Forum, Elizabeth attended the honeybee workshops and has re-searched and studied the honeybee project. We did not believe that we should place bees on the Extension property as many people are allergic to them and we want to welcome all members of our county to the office.