150 acres on Paris Mountain historically known as +G+The Knob+G-. Located in the gateway to Loudoun, Clarke and Fauquier Counties at The Ashby Gap, Paris, Virginia. Comprised of six separately deeded parcels, with the majority of the land in Loudoun County. Recent boundary survey is now of record in three counties. List of updated assigned tax map numbers is included in the Documents section. The property has extensive road frontage on John S. Mosby Highway (U.S. Route 50) and Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Mt. Weather Road (State Route 601) and includes several access points. The land enjoys far reaching views in three directions. Mostly wooded, with varied terrain. A large, open plateau graces the top of the acreage, elevation 1,634 feet, and provides an extraordinary site for home, lodge, or camp. Trails and farm roads throughout. Mature trees, rubble stone walls and abundant wildlife. The property is situated amidst a variety of protected, conserved lands. Piedmont Environmental Council and Virginia Outdoors Foundation easements protect over 1,300 acres in the area. Lands of the USA and an Appalachian Trail embarkation area are nearby as is the Shenandoah River. Sky Meadows State Park, a gift of Paul Mellon, with its 1826 acres, and the G. Richard Thompson State Wildlife Management Area, consisting of 4,000 acres, are nearby neighbors. This land has been in one ownership for three quarters of a century; the present owner is a dedicated conservationist and supporter of open space easements-- and invites conservation buyers to consider this tremendous conservation easement opportunity. Seller has already completed a conservation easement appraisal which is available upon acceptable offer. Offered price is well below recent appraisal. The offering includes historic La Grange, a gracious 18th Century two-story brick home and barn overlooking Ovoka Farm, the village of Paris, and the Paris Valley. The home was built in the late 1700+GGs by Peter Glascock, the architect of Paris, Virginia. Glascock was a sea captain who settled in Virginia after serving alongside Lafayette in the Revolutionary War. Glascock was the founder of Punkin+GGville, later renamed +G+Paris+G-, after his friend, the Marquis de Lafayette visited Glascock after the war, and bestowed the name to the village and renamed the house La Grange after his own Chateau de la Grange outside of Paris, France. The charming antique home has 4 large rooms, original pine floors, ten foot ceilings and large porch overlooking the majestic views of Paris Valley.