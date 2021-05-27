Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Top 10 tips to prepare for a safe and memorable Blue Ridge Parkway visit

Augusta Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. National Park Service officials are promoting the opening of the 2021 visitor season on the Blue Ridge Parkway with reminders that park visitors play a key role in protecting the historic 469-mile route. With many of the Parkway’s campgrounds, picnic areas, and...

augustafreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge Parkway#Volunteers#Roanoke River#Road Closures#Memorial Day#National Park Service#Memorial Service#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#The Manor House#Nps#Cdc#Nps Gov Blri#Park Visitors#Park Staff#Park Resources#Picnic Areas#Visitor Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
TrafficRichmond Register

Tips for safely riding an ATV on hills

Kentucky is known for its rolling hills, but these hills can pose great dangers for all-terrain vehicle drivers. Understanding how to safely ride on hills is important for ATV drivers of all ages and experience levels. Navigating hills improperly could cause the driver to lose control or cause the ATV...
HobbiesArgus Observer Online

Keep your camping trips safe and memorable with these campfire tips

Many of us enjoy a campfire because it evokes memories of past camping trips with family and friends. We sit around the fire and talk, laugh and enjoy the company. The warmth of the moments rivals the heat from the campfire. Consider ways to build a safe campfire as you...
AccidentsBiloxi Sun Herald

Two found dead along Blue Ridge Parkway within hours of each other, officials say

The National Park Service reported two deaths on the Blue Ridge Parkway within hours of each other. The first call came at about 3 a.m. Sunday, when rangers “received a report of a person in distress,” the park service said in a news release. Officials spotted two passengers inside a car that was parked near mile marker 63 and the James River Visitor Center in Monroe, Virginia.
AccidentsAugusta Free Press

Fatalities in two separate Blue Ridge Parkway incidents on Sunday

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Lynchburg man died from an apparent medical emergency early Sunday on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and later in the day, a Pilot man was killed in a motorcycle accident. In the first incident, National Park Service dispatchers received a report of...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

22504-B Blue Ridge Mountain

150 acres on Paris Mountain historically known as +G+The Knob+G-. Located in the gateway to Loudoun, Clarke and Fauquier Counties at The Ashby Gap, Paris, Virginia. Comprised of six separately deeded parcels, with the majority of the land in Loudoun County. Recent boundary survey is now of record in three counties. List of updated assigned tax map numbers is included in the Documents section. The property has extensive road frontage on John S. Mosby Highway (U.S. Route 50) and Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Mt. Weather Road (State Route 601) and includes several access points. The land enjoys far reaching views in three directions. Mostly wooded, with varied terrain. A large, open plateau graces the top of the acreage, elevation 1,634 feet, and provides an extraordinary site for home, lodge, or camp. Trails and farm roads throughout. Mature trees, rubble stone walls and abundant wildlife. The property is situated amidst a variety of protected, conserved lands. Piedmont Environmental Council and Virginia Outdoors Foundation easements protect over 1,300 acres in the area. Lands of the USA and an Appalachian Trail embarkation area are nearby as is the Shenandoah River. Sky Meadows State Park, a gift of Paul Mellon, with its 1826 acres, and the G. Richard Thompson State Wildlife Management Area, consisting of 4,000 acres, are nearby neighbors. This land has been in one ownership for three quarters of a century; the present owner is a dedicated conservationist and supporter of open space easements-- and invites conservation buyers to consider this tremendous conservation easement opportunity. Seller has already completed a conservation easement appraisal which is available upon acceptable offer. Offered price is well below recent appraisal. The offering includes historic La Grange, a gracious 18th Century two-story brick home and barn overlooking Ovoka Farm, the village of Paris, and the Paris Valley. The home was built in the late 1700+GGs by Peter Glascock, the architect of Paris, Virginia. Glascock was a sea captain who settled in Virginia after serving alongside Lafayette in the Revolutionary War. Glascock was the founder of Punkin+GGville, later renamed +G+Paris+G-, after his friend, the Marquis de Lafayette visited Glascock after the war, and bestowed the name to the village and renamed the house La Grange after his own Chateau de la Grange outside of Paris, France. The charming antique home has 4 large rooms, original pine floors, ten foot ceilings and large porch overlooking the majestic views of Paris Valley.
Lifestylegreensboro.com

Blue Ridge Mountains in full bloom as spring comes to a close

During the first week of June, parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains tend to look a little more pink and purple — especially on Grandfather Mountain. The pastel hues come courtesy of rhododendron blooms, which tend to flourish at higher elevations and cooler temperatures. Grandfather Mountain is celebrating the rhododendron...
TravelOnlyInYourState

Blue Ridge Parkway: Blazing A Trail Through The Heart Of Appalachia

The Blue Ridge Parkway winds for 469 through southern Virginia and North Carolina and is easily one of the most scenic drives in America. This is an adventure that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime! The Parkway runs along the ridge of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains through the heart of Appalachia, and you’ll get a glimpse into a world that’s otherwise quite hidden from view. Along the way, you can enjoy many activities like hiking, paddling, pedaling, and camping, and it’s easy to find arts, and cultural activities happening year-round. There’s truly something for every taste.
TravelPosted by
InsideHook

Six Outdoor Getaways Near DC That Feel an Entire World Away

The problem with getting away these days is that even as the public health implications of travel have rapidly improved, the interpersonal demands on, say, a plane-load full of people, seem to be higher — and worse — than ever. Imagine if everyone on line at your grocery store was suddenly stuck in a soup can hurtling through the sky, and you have the vibe of late-pandemic trip-making.
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

Summer Camps Prepare a Safe Splash of ‘Normal’

West Hartford camp programs have been filling up quickly as parents are looking for opportunities for their children to be outdoors and socializing with others. Summer camps across Connecticut are gearing to open for the season with fewer COVID-19 protocols than last year, a welcome return to some normalcy for the youngest residents who have experienced the most disruption from the pandemic.
Asheville, NCThe Mountaineer

Chat with a Blue Ridge Parkway ranger at new Friday evening series

A new outdoor evening program hosted by Blue Ridge Parkway rangers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday evenings this summer at the Folk Art Center in Asheville, starting June 4. The program will delve into different nature aspects of the Parkway in an interactive and inspirational way, suitable for all ages.
San Francisco, CAsecretsanfrancisco.com

A Gorgeous New Park Is Coming To Fort Mason This Month

Black Point Historic Gardens will connect Fort Mason to the Waterfront. The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy has revealed that work is underway to restore a “historic vision of San Francisco.” Black Point Historic Gardens, which is a patch of hillside behind the General’s Residence, is now being restored in memory of San Francisco’s early residents. Funcheap reported that the park has tentative plans to reopen in June 2021 after 4 years of hard work from volunteers, the National Park Service, and the Parks Conservancy.
Animalspetapixel.com

Here’s a ‘Wildlife Petting Chart’ by the National Park Service

Summer is just around the corner in the United States, and national parks are getting ready for an influx of visitors. As a helpful PSA, the National Park Service just released this humorous “Wildlife Petting Chart” showing where tourists and photographers can safely pet large wild animals. In short: nowhere.
Asheville, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Remember to Mind Ps & Qs while visiting Parkway

After being closed last year, visitor centers along the Blue Ridge Parkway are open again, including the center in Asheville at milepost 384. The visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While some Parkway facilities never fully reopened last year, the Parkway saw a surge in...