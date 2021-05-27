Cancel
Celebrities

Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An Iced-Out G-Shock After Kid Cudi Shows His

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're in the rap game and you've ever considered yourself a trendsetter, it's time to get off of your high horse because, in all actuality, Soulja Boy probably started your wave. The 30-year-old rapper has been on a rampage as of late, reminding folks about all he's accomplished as such a decorated artist in the business. Among his claims, Big Draco has claimed to have been the first rapper on YouTube, the first rapper to go viral, the first rapper to eat Fanta Jello, and more. Now, he's asserting himself as the first rapper to ever ice out his G-Shock watch after Kid Cudi showed off his own bedazzled timepiece.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
