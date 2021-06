There has been a lot of speculation surrounding one of Lil Durk's recent new music previews, in which he raps some menacing bars against his adversaries. Many of the Chicago rapper's fans believe he came after Quando Rondo, who had an altercation with King Von on the night he died. Durk says in the song that his rival better hope his Rolls-Royce is bulletproof because his side is going to "shoot at the stars." Coincidentally, Quando Rondo just wrapped up a multi-part interview with Angela Yee from the inside of a Rolls-Royce where he spoke about the events leading up to King Von's shooting.