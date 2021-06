Learn how to do a use QuickDA for your next project and save hours of work. Whether you are a data analyst or data scientist, you have heard that professionals spend 80% of their time doing data cleaning and only 20% modeling. That is true that data cleaning and exploratory data analysis take multiple steps to be performed, and remember all the code requires a lot of practice. A simple data visualization, for example, requires at least three lines of code to be minimally presentable. However, what if I tell you that there is a way to reduce the time spent on EDA drastically? That’s when QuickDA can be handy.