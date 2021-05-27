Desiree Widener Named to SNHU President’s List
Desiree Widener of Carrollton has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.www.mycarrollnews.com