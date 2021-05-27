Cancel
Agriculture

South Africa Producer Price Inflation Highest Since November 2018

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

South Africa’s producer price inflation rose to the highest level in three-and-a-half years in April, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday. The producer price index rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.2 percent increase in March. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 6.8 percent. The...

forextv.com
EconomyAgriculture Online

Highest food prices since 2011 may persist for months

After rising for 12 months in a row during the pandemic, international food prices are the highest they’ve been since September 2011, said the monthly Food Price Index, released on Thursday. The index, maintained by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, surged 4.8% in May, its largest monthly increase in nearly 11 years.
WorldForexTV.com

Australia Overall Home Loans Rise 3.7% On Month In April

The total value of overall home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – standing at A$31.0 billion. The value of new loan commitments for owner occupier housing reached another all-time high in April, up...
Businessthaienquirer.com

Consumer prices rise 2.4 per cent

Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) in May was up 2.44 per cent year-on-year to 99.55 points, led by prices in energy and fresh food categories, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday. “The headline CPI rose for a second month in a row but slower than the previous month,” said...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Euro zone retail sales fall more than expected in April

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales fell more than expected in April, dragged down by a decline in sales of non-food products, but were still much higher than 12 months earlier when most countries were under strict pandemic lockdowns, data showed on Friday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat...
BusinessForexTV.com

Philippine Inflation Steady At 4.5% In May

Philippine consumer prices increased at a steady pace in May, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday. Consumer price inflation remained at 4.5 percent in May. This was in line with economists’ expectation. In the same period last year, inflation was 2.1 percent. Rising cost of housing, water,...
WorldShareCast

Asia report: Markets mixed as Reserve Bank of India holds rates

Markets in Asia ended the last session of the week in a mixed state on Friday, as India’s central bank stood pat on interest rates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.4% at 28,941.52, as the yen strengthened 0.15% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.12. Uniqlo...
RetailForexTV.com

Slovakia Retail Sales Surge In April

Slovakia’s retail sales accelerated in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday. Retail sales increased 11.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.3 percent rise in March. Sales of culture and recreation goods increased 86.6 percent yearly in April. Sales of information, communication, technology,...
Businessraleighnews.net

India's central bank revises GDP growth for 2022 down to 9.5 pct

MUMBAI, June 4 (Xinhua) -- India's central bank on Friday revised the country's economic growth rate for 2021-22 (April-March) to 9.5 percent from the earlier projected 10.5 percent. Speaking at the conclusion of the three-day bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced to...
EconomyForexTV.com

Taiwan Lifts Economic Growth Outlook

Taiwan’s economy is projected to grow more than initially estimated this year as export-related manufacturing activities are less affected by the pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Friday. In the whole year of 2021, the economy is forecast to grow 5.46 percent, revised up by 0.82...
EconomyForexTV.com

UK Car Registrations Climb Sharply On Stronger Confidence

UK car registrations grew strongly in May, mainly due to the base effect as retailers remained closed in the same month last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. New passenger car sales rose 674.1 percent year-on-year in May to 156,737 units, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed Friday.
Businessmining.com

Gold imports plunge in India as virus slashes demand

Gold imports by India plummeted in May after a deadly new wave of the pandemic shuttered stores and restricted mobility, wiping out demand during key festivals and weddings. Inbound purchases slumped to 11.3 tons last month from 70.3 tons in April, according to a person familiar with the data, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Still, that’s higher than the 1.3 tons imported in May last year when the country had come to a standstill due to a nationwide lockdown. Finance Ministry spokesman Rajesh Malhotra didn’t immediately respond to calls to his mobile phone.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices climb back to highest settlement since 2018

Oil futures climbed Friday, with U.S. prices up a second week in a row and marking another settlement at the highest since October 2018. Among the reasons behind the recent advances for oil has been a weaker U.S. dollar, as well as "expectations that demand will pick up further as the vaccination programs in the U.S. and U.K. ramp up further, and restrictions get eased further," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "Downside risk to prospects of increased demand remains a rise in infection rates and slow vaccination rates in Asia, which could prompt slower economic re-openings," he said. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose 81 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $69.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, front-month contract prices gained 5%, according to FactSet data.
Industrywsau.com

World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011 -FAO

ROME (Reuters) – World food prices rose in May at their fastest monthly rate in more than a decade, posting a 12th consecutive monthly increase to hit their highest level since September 2011, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. FAO also issued its first forecast for world cereal...
WorldForexTV.com

Sweden Services Growth Highest In 15 Years

Sweden’s services sector activity rose in May at the fastest pace in the survey’s 15-year history, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Thursday. The Purchasing Managers’ Index for the services sector rose to 71.7 in May from a revised 65.6 in April. Any reading above...
DrinksBusiness Insider

Turkey Consumer Price Inflation Slows; Producer Prices Rise

(RTTNews) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased and producer prices increased in May, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday. The consumer prices index rose 16.59 percent year-on-year in May, following a 17.14 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a growth of 17.25 percent. Prices for transportation...
BusinessForexTV.com

India Services Sector Deteriorates Sharply In May

India’s service sector activity contracted sharply in May, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 46.4 in May from 54.0 in April. Economists had forecast a score of 49.0. Any reading below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector. New work...
RetailForexTV.com

Australia's Trade Surplus Increases In April

Australia’s trade surplus increased notably in April as exports increased amid falling imports, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday. The trade surplus increased to A$8.02 billion from A$5.79 billion in March. This was above the economists’ forecast of A$7.9 billion. Exports grew 3 percent to A$39.77 billion, while imports...
BusinessForexTV.com

Ireland Services Growth Strongest Since March 2016

Ireland’s service sector expanded at the strongest rate since March 2016, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The AIB Ireland services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 62.1 in May from 57.7 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector. New business increased at the sharpest...
BusinessForexTV.com

South Africa Private Sector Growth Slows In May

South Africa’s private sector expanded at a softer pace in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 53.2 in May from 53.7 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. This was the second highest since November 2012.
BusinessForexTV.com

NZ Dollar Drops After Weak China Data; Nonfarm Payrolls Eyed

The NZ dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as China’s service sector activity slowed in May and investors awaited key U.S. economic data that could set the tone of policy. Data from IHS Markit showed that China’s services sector expanded at a slower pace...