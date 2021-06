TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Tishomingo firefighters recently rescued a 12-year-old boy who got stuck in quicksand while fishing with his father at the Washita River. Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Tishomingo Fire Department and Johnston County EMS responded to the Washita River near the north end of South McAdams Road. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy whose right leg was buried to his knee in quicksand.