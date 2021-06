New jobless claims in Florida continued to slow last week, as the state moves to scale back unemployment assistance for people out of work during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated Florida had 7,291 first-time unemployment claims filed during the week that ended May 29, down from a revised count of 9,882 the prior week. The department had initially estimated 8,864 claims were filed during the week that ended May 22.