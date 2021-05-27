Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

309 new cases, 2 deaths, 13K vaccinations reported; Gov. Cox says vaccine incentive still in discussions

By Carter Williams, KSL.com
ksl.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 309 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths and more than 13,000 vaccinations were administered in an update Thursday. With the update, there are now an estimated 6,310 active COVID-19 cases in Utah. The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 245 new cases per day, which are levels not seen in the state since shortly after Memorial Day last year.

www.ksl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Vaccines
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deidre Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Vaccination Rates#Health Officials#County Officials#Health Department#Utahns#The Utah Legislature#Vaccine Incentives#Deaths#Covid 19 Cases#Vaccines Incentives#State Officials#Breakthrough Infections#Incentive#Gov Spencer Cox#Lake County#Care#Levels#Daily Counts#Positivity Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah reports one more COVID-19 death and 168 new cases

Editor’s note: The Salt Lake Tribune is providing free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every weekday morning. To support journalism like this, please donate or become a subscriber. After a Sunday that was slow even by Sunday...
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah Statekjzz.com

May 17 data: Utah counts Utah County man as latest fatality from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more death Monday in the state's losses from COVID-19. The casualty was a man in Utah County over 85. The Utah Department of Health released coronavirus data daily, though it does not provide the identity of those who were killed by the virus, as investigated by UDOH. The state health department says there are 148 people currently hospitalized, higher than totals last week. That state also reported 164 new cases since Sunday and 3,492 vaccines.
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Statekuer.org

Utah Lawmakers Not Considering A Ban On Critical Race Theory Yet — But The Issue Remains Contentious.

Parents and Republican lawmakers around Utah are concerned students are learning Critical Race Theory, or CRT, in school. CRT is an academic framework for understanding how racism — whether conscious or not — fuels the many disparities that exist in the country today, from Black people and people of color earning less than white people to students of color doing worse in schools.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Why lawmakers want to ban critical race theory in Utah classrooms

[Update: Critical race theory won’t be considered during this week’s legislative special session]. Lawmakers pushed hard to include a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Utah’s schools, but Gov. Spencer Cox declined their requests. Critical race theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s. It asserts...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Grace Olscamp: That $1.5 billion is for Utahns, not private interests

This week the Utah state legislature is likely to decide how to spend the $1.5 billion in discretionary funds the state received through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion stimulus package providing pandemic fiscal relief to states throughout the U.S. An additional $1 billion from Utah’s share...
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Governor Ends $300 Federal Jobless Benefit Early to Boost Employment

Utah officials are cutting back on jobless benefits, claiming without evidence federal "bonus" payments are keeping thousands of Utahns from returning to work. Critics of the move announced last week by Gov. Spencer Cox, said an early end to the $300 weekly pandemic stimulus and other related benefits will hurt thousands of recipients by slashing their income before they are ready or able to re-enter the workforce.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Utah COVID-19 update: 242 new cases, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 242 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and no additional deaths. That brings total known cases to 402,567. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 2,258. People tested for the coronavirus now stand at...
Salt Lake County, UTutahbusiness.com

Salt Lake County Auditor transitions tax sales online via Bid4Assets.com

Salt Lake City — The Salt Lake County Auditor’s Office will host its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with auction site Bid4Assets.com. The county is required by state law to hold its tax sale annually. Transitioning the sale online will allow the Auditor’s Office to conduct it safely, removing all COVID-19 associated concerns by allowing participants to bid from their laptops, cell phones, and desktops.