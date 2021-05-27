309 new cases, 2 deaths, 13K vaccinations reported; Gov. Cox says vaccine incentive still in discussions
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 309 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths and more than 13,000 vaccinations were administered in an update Thursday. With the update, there are now an estimated 6,310 active COVID-19 cases in Utah. The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 245 new cases per day, which are levels not seen in the state since shortly after Memorial Day last year.www.ksl.com