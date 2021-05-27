One Piece Promo Teases a Big Addition to the Anime's Opening
The Wano Arc is easily one of the biggest storylines to ever take place in Eiichiro Oda's epic Shonen series, One Piece, and it seems as if the opening of the television series is set to make some changes as the battle for the fate of the isolated nation continues. In the latest episodes of the series, we were taken back into the past of Wano, witnessing the triumphant and tragic life of Kozuki Oden, one of the most influential and heroic warriors within the ranks of Wano, whose legacy changed the country's future forever.comicbook.com