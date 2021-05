WHITEHOUSE — Weather delays were the story on Friday night in Game 1 of the Class 4A Region II baseball quarterfinal series between Bullard and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau. The original schedule was a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Game 1 didn’t start until 5:55 p.m. because of rain. There was another delay at 6:38 p.m. in the bottom of the third inning, but it lasted just five minutes. At 7:52 p.m. in the bottom of the sixth inning, another weather delay was issued by the umpires, and it lasted until 9:05 p.m.