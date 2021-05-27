Donna Cooper

MENDOTA – The stained glass windows at a Mendota church are going to be getting a restoration beginning this week. The First Presbyterian Church on 5th Street will have crews working to remove and repair the 155-year-old glass artwork. A generous local donor contributed around $30,000 and helped kickstart the project funding, which was matched and then some by church members, the public and local businesses, bringing in another $60,000. Some of the work will be done on site, however a few pieces of glass are being shipped to Minnesota to have exact duplicates manufactured. The company handling the task, Willet Hauser, has some experience with the church, as they are the same company that handled repairs made in the late 1960’s. Rev. Susan Presley said the project will be done hopefully within two weeks.