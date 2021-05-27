Cancel
Mendota, IL

Donna Cooper

By Jeremy Aitken
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article84-year-old Donna Cooper of Mendota died May 22nd at OSF in Ottawa. Funeral services are Thursday, June 3rd at 10:30 at Holy Cross Church in Mendota. Visitation is Wednesday, June 2nd from 4 until 7 at the Merritt Funeral Home in Mendota. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Donna...

