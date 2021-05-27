Capitol resumes public tours after COVID-19 suspension

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Capitol will resume public tours on June 1 after suspending them for more than a year, state officials said Thursday.

The news comes on the heels of data which shows the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped about 51% this month, going from 995 on May 1 to 508 on May 26.

“As we resume normal activities, we are anxious to again offer this service to the public. We know it is appreciated by visitors to the Capitol at all times of the year, but especially during the summer travel season,” said Office of Budget Management Director Joe Morrissette.

Face coverings are required for those who are not fully vaccinated. Tours are conducted Monday through Friday.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total number to 109,820.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 508 as of May 26. That’s down 25 cases from May 25. Active cases haven’t been this low since July 8, 2020, when 509 active cases were reported.

Health officials reported one additional death due to the coronavirus. A total of 1,510 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The health department reports 107,802 people are considered recovered from the 109,820 positive cases, an increase of 64 from May 25.