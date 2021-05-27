newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Capitol resumes public tours after COVID-19 suspension

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Capitol will resume public tours on June 1 after suspending them for more than a year, state officials said Thursday.

The news comes on the heels of data which shows the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped about 51% this month, going from 995 on May 1 to 508 on May 26.

“As we resume normal activities, we are anxious to again offer this service to the public. We know it is appreciated by visitors to the Capitol at all times of the year, but especially during the summer travel season,” said Office of Budget Management Director Joe Morrissette.

Face coverings are required for those who are not fully vaccinated. Tours are conducted Monday through Friday.

The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total number to 109,820.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 508 as of May 26. That’s down 25 cases from May 25. Active cases haven’t been this low since July 8, 2020, when 509 active cases were reported.

Health officials reported one additional death due to the coronavirus. A total of 1,510 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The health department reports 107,802 people are considered recovered from the 109,820 positive cases, an increase of 64 from May 25.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Coronavirus
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Public Officials#State Officials#State Department#Ap#Public Tours#Health Officials#Normal Activities#N D#Active Covid 19 Cases#Active Cases#Face Coverings#Resumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Navajo Nation reports 2 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Tribal health officials released the latest figures Sunday night. They push the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,841 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and serves the largest tribal nation.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana senators want temporary sales tax to be permanent

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — When Louisiana lawmakers passed a 0.45% sales tax in 2018 to stabilize state finances, they pledged the tax hike would be temporary, a bridge to balance the budget while lawmakers gained time to work on a larger tax overhaul. Three years later, Republican state Senate leaders instead are proposing to keep the tax on the books permanently and steer the dollars to road and bridge work.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Healthfccnn.com

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Fargo, NDNY Daily News

One dead after incident at federal courthouse in North Dakota

A person died Monday after an incident inside a courtroom at the federal courthouse in Fargo, N.D., according to the U.S. Marshals. A witness told Valley News Live that it appeared that a man pulled a pen or shank out after a verdict was read and slit his throat around 2 p.m.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

NDDOT provides grants for alternative transportation

MINOT, N.D. – A North Dakota Department of Transportation program is working to promote public health and safety with federal funding. The Transportation Alternative funding program supports things like school routes in Minot, walking trails in Bismarck, or a West Fargo bike path. “They’re all good projects, I’m looking forward...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.