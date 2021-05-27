newsbreak-logo
Franklin County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Western Madison County in southwestern Illinois Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois St. Louis City in east central Missouri St. Charles County in east central Missouri Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Greenfield to near Grafton to New Melle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Greenfield and Grafton around 1155 AM CDT. Jerseyville, St. Paul, Weldon Spring Heights and Old Kane around 1205 PM CDT. O`Fallon, Weldon Spring and Cottleville around 1210 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Peters, Brighton, Harvester, St. Charles, Maryland Heights, Kemper, Girard, Shipman, Champ, Florissant, Hazelwood, Bridgeton, Orchard Farms, Elsah and Portage Des Sioux. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 203 and 231. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Scott Joplin Historic Site, Castlewood State Park, Confluence State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, Pere Marquette State Park, Beaver Dam State Park, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Missouri State
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Bourbon, MO

Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Lincoln County, MO

Weather not stopping Lincoln County Bike Night

Despite unseasonably cool temperatures and the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Lincoln County Bike Night went on as planned at Chariots of Fire Customs in Troy on May 8. Reine Knobbe, who co-owns Chariots of Fire with her husband Jan, said the weather depressed turnout for the often well-attended event, which is held on the second Saturday of each month, but she’s wasn’t worried.
Lincoln County, MO

Local Crash Reports

On May 6 on Route J at Route U in Lincoln County police responded to a call about 7:30 a.m. A 2007 KIA Sorento driven by Austin R. King, 22 of Wright City was traveling Northbound on Route J preparing to turn left onto Route U when a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Michael L. McKinney, 60 of Troy, was traveling Southbound on Route J approaching Route U. King pulled into the path of McKinney striking the Altima.
Saint Louis, MO

Mask mandate lifted in St. Louis and St. Louis County: FAQ

ST. LOUIS — Mask mandates have officially lifted in St. Louis and St. Louis County after CDC guidelines loosened. However, you may be wondering what that means for you moving forward. 5 On Your Side gathered your most asked questions and found the answers:. When do I have to wear...
Kinloch, MO
RiverBender.com

Deceased In Double Kinloch, Mo., Homicide Identified

KINLOCH, MO. - The deceased have been positively identified in the double homicide in the City of Kinloch as Eddie Wilkerson, 38 years of age, of the 10600 block of Spring Garden in St. Louis, Missouri 63137, and Montrez Hughes, 18 years of age, of the 2600 block of Washington in St. Louis, MO 63103 One additional shooting victim remains hospitalized. Two others were treated and released. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 6:26 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct Continue Reading
Saint Charles County, MO

St. Charles County Youth Activity Park renamed Kinetic Park; major transformation, events planned

The approval last night by the St. Charles County Council to change the name of Youth Activity Park to Kinetic Park leads the way for a major transformation that will be all about energy in motion through adventures and play. Construction will begin this spring at the park, located at 7801 Town Square in Dardenne Prairie, and all elements of the transformation are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
Lincoln County, MO

Troy resident Schupmann honored on 100th birthday

Troy, Mo. - Not everyone is lucky enough to turn 100. Fewer people are lucky enough to have a parade in their honor when they reach the century mark. However, on May 8, Irvan Schupmann was one of those lucky people – and the Lincoln County community greeted him at Trinity Lutheran Church with a parade of vehicles ranging from modern daily drivers to classic cars and trucks, led by the Troy Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
Missouri State

Lincoln County Crime Report

On May 5, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene of a crash involving a red Toyota and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s vehicle at North Lincoln Drive. When the trooper spoke to the driver, Caleb Schmidt, 42, he noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Schmidt swayed as he stood next to the to the trooper’s vehicle.
Clayton, MO

Photos: Clayton hosts reception for new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones

Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris and St. Louis County Municipal League President and former Olivette Mayor Ruth Springer hosted a reception for new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Seven Gables Inn in Clayton. About 30 St. Louis County mayors attended. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.