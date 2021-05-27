Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Western Madison County in southwestern Illinois Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois St. Louis City in east central Missouri St. Charles County in east central Missouri Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Greenfield to near Grafton to New Melle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Greenfield and Grafton around 1155 AM CDT. Jerseyville, St. Paul, Weldon Spring Heights and Old Kane around 1205 PM CDT. O`Fallon, Weldon Spring and Cottleville around 1210 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Peters, Brighton, Harvester, St. Charles, Maryland Heights, Kemper, Girard, Shipman, Champ, Florissant, Hazelwood, Bridgeton, Orchard Farms, Elsah and Portage Des Sioux. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 203 and 231. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Scott Joplin Historic Site, Castlewood State Park, Confluence State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, Pere Marquette State Park, Beaver Dam State Park, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH