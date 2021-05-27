newsbreak-logo
Godfrey, IL

Theodore "Ted" F. Klasner

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Theodore “Ted” F. Klasner, 80, of Godfrey passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Christian Northeast Hospital. He was born in Alton, IL on September 4, 1940, the son of Walter A. Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
