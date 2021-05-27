Theodore "Ted" F. Klasner

ALTON — Alyson Haegele and Bryce Christner of Alton High School have been named the Students of the Month for April by the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club. Haegele, the daughter of Scott and Holly Haegele of Godfrey, is a member of the Alton High School National Honor Society. She currently has a 4.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, which places her in the top 10 percent of the senior class. She has been enrolled in several honors and dual credit classes during her time at AHS.