Bethalto's Susan Buchanan Named To Spring 2021 Dean's List At Westminster College
FULTON, MO. - Susan Buchanan from Bethalto, IL, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College. Buchanan is a senior at Westminster. The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester. The list of 216 students includes 33 freshmen, 44 sophomores,