newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, MO

Bethalto's Susan Buchanan Named To Spring 2021 Dean's List At Westminster College

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FULTON, MO. - Susan Buchanan from Bethalto, IL, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College. Buchanan is a senior at Westminster. The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester. The list of 216 students includes 33 freshmen, 44 sophomores, Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, IL
City
Fulton, MO
Bethalto, IL
Education
Fulton, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Bethalto, IL
Local
Illinois Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Students#Westminster Students#Spring#Semester#2021 Dean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Maryville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Maryville honors IRP 100 Book Readers

GRANITE CITY – Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull recognized 118 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan (IRP) 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year. All students received a medal on Monday for their accomplishments. "Independent reading is fun! It’s a way for students to explore new subjects at their own pace, to exercise their imaginations and connect with their creativity," Lull said. The following Maryville 1st and 2nd graders read Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Upper Alton Business Association Has Contest For Best Alton Memorial Day Parade Photograph

ALTON - The Upper Alton Business Association posted on Facebook today it is looking for the best Alton Memorial Day Parade photograph. The Alton Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Monday. Staging begins between 8-8:30 a.m. Monday. The parade is sponsored by the East End Improvement Association. The staging is set for the Alton Middle School Pit and the parade will begin and go up College to Washinton and on its typical route, which includes Edwards, Brown, Main, and back to Washington. T Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Frohardt honors IRP 100 Book Readers

GRANITE CITY – Frohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program (IRP) in the 2020-21 school year. Students (51 3rd graders, 47 4th graders, two 5th graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 4th graders who received a two dollar bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Due to the unprecedented circumstances Continue Reading
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: Early literacy can help break the cycle of poverty

Everyone deserves access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their potential. However, 61% of kids from low-income families do not have any books at home, according to the Literacy Project Foundation. With nearly one in five kids in Madison County living in poverty, this may put many of our young neighbors at a serious disadvantage for the rest of their education.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Fulton schools hire two new administrators

Fulton Public Schools has announced the hiring of two new administrators for the 2021-22 school year, according to a district news. Morgan Beamer has been named the new assistant principal at Bush Elementary School, while Sarah Manley has been chosen as the district's coordinator of school and community programs. Beamer...
Callaway County, MOFulton Sun

Former astronaut to speak at Callaway Mizzou alumni event

Dr. Linda Godwin — a former astronaut and University of Missouri alumna — will be the featured speaker at the Callaway County Mizzou Alumni's 25th anniversary Tuesday, June 15, at Serenity Valley Winery in Millersburg. Instead of a banquet this year, the event will be a casual family affair, open...
Callaway County, MOFulton Sun

Callaway Baptists prepare to dedicate monument

Jim Munson, wife and two little children were let down next to terra firma rather suddenly Monday afternoon. They were driving west on College Street in a two-horse wagon, when near the corner of the Gazette office the tap came off of the front wheel, letting the axle fall. The horses made no effort to run. The wheel was soon secure again and the family went on their way rejoicing.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Civic Memorial seniors recognized as Eagles of the Year

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Eagles of the Year scholarship each at the end of the school year.
Bethalto, ILlc.edu

Copeland Lands Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Honors College scholar and Student Trustee Sam Copeland, of Bethalto, was awarded the Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship during the Honors College’s scaled-down annual Expo, May 6, in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. Honors College students gave presentations on their personal River Stories to a panel of judges during the event.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Arnold settles in as Edwardsville's new economic development director

EDWARDSVILLE — Moving from the Madison County Administration Building to Edwardsville City Hall was more than just a new job for James Arnold; it was a homecoming. Arnold, 35, is the city’s new economic and community development director, replacing Walter Williams, who left to join the county’s economic development staff.
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Prather Recognized As Green Team Of The Year

GRANITE CITY – Prather Elementary School has been named the 2021 Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year. The Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year award recognizes students and/or staff that demonstrate a commitment to organizing, managing, and leading conservation-related activities as part of the Madison County Green Schools Program. Nominated by Prather Reading Specialist/Title I Teacher Allison Downing, the Prather Green Team works to encourage Continue Reading
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Fulton board to act on 2021-22 pay schedules

The Fulton School District 58 Board of Education will make a decision on pay schedules for the 2021-22 school year at its May meeting Wednesday night. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Fulton High School Commons. The district administration has recommended the board adopt an additional column to...
Illinois StateMetro East Sun

87.2 percent of Bethalto East Primary teachers stay put; average earns $58,919 per year

The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 87.2 percent of teachers stay at Bethalto East Primary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

FHS leadership committee to clean community

Fulton High School students will be picking up litter around town Tuesday as part of their leadership community service project. "For leadership week, we feel like it's really important to recognize all of our leaders' time and hard work they have put into our school to make it a great atmosphere," said Fulton High School student Emmanuelle Crouch and chairperson for the leadership week committee. "We really take the time to acknowledge those people, and every year for leadership week we have a community service project.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

West School gets ‘dressed up’ for open house

J.K. Worrell, who lives on the Frazier Nesbit farm south of town, is great on Killing snakes. Last year, he killed a total of 163, consisting of copperheads, spreadheads, garter and lack snakes. This year, up to the present he has destroyed over 60 of the creepers; and has not bagged all he saw by any means. He killed 16 in one day within 100 yards of the house. His daughter was playing the organ one day when she heard the hissing of a serpent in the room. She called her father and upon examination he discovered a copperhead as large as his arm behind the organ. I seemed to be blind and struck at every sound, but was speedily dispatched. Verily this farm is sadly in need of a visit from St. Patrick.
Callaway County, MOFulton Sun

Callaway's Digh Allen chosen state's top public administrator

Callaway County Public Administrator Karen Digh Allen was recently named Missouri's Public Administrator of the Year for 2021. "I was very, very shocked," Digh Allen said. "I had tears in my eyes; I was really shocked. It means a lot because of the public administrator as a whole, we bond together because we have tough jobs, and sometimes you feel like no one else understands what we do except each other, so that meant a lot to be recognized by those people."