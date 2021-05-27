Bethalto's Susan Buchanan Named To Spring 2021 Dean's List At Westminster College

J.K. Worrell, who lives on the Frazier Nesbit farm south of town, is great on Killing snakes. Last year, he killed a total of 163, consisting of copperheads, spreadheads, garter and lack snakes. This year, up to the present he has destroyed over 60 of the creepers; and has not bagged all he saw by any means. He killed 16 in one day within 100 yards of the house. His daughter was playing the organ one day when she heard the hissing of a serpent in the room. She called her father and upon examination he discovered a copperhead as large as his arm behind the organ. I seemed to be blind and struck at every sound, but was speedily dispatched. Verily this farm is sadly in need of a visit from St. Patrick.