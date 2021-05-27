newsbreak-logo
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia creates "Safe Exchange Zone"

By KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
A new Safe Exchange Zone has been created outside of the New Iberia Police Department.

The Exchange Zone is a specific space in the NIPD parking lot where community members can conduct private party transactions and safe custody exchanges.

Police say the zone is located in well-lit parking spaces in front of the New Iberia Police Department on Main Street. The area will be recorded by video 24-hours a day.

The Department recommends that community members utilizing the zone complete transactions on Monday - Friday, between 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. during department business hours.

Availability of the exchange zone will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes says that the Safe Zone is just another way the department can help citizens feel and be safer.

Rules

According to the department, the exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol and other illegal items is not permitted. All exchanges must be person-to-person. In the case of custody transfer, the Exchange Zone is not a drop-off where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time.

Safety Tips

  • Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers.
  • Insist on meeting in a public place.
  • Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.
  • Take your cell phone with you.
  • If you are selling a large piece of furniture, move the piece to an open garage or front porch.
  • Tell a friend or family member about your intentions. Tell them when and where and with whom you are meeting - if possible, bring them with you!
  • Complete transactions during daylight hours.
  • Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items.
  • Only use cash or money orders.
  • Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams.

Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Minority group feels left out by City-Parish Government

While city officials went out to a ceremony today to deliver a proclamation to a minority community to show support, another group feels they've been left out. The Lafayette chapter of PFLAG, an LGBTQ+ group, says they have submitted request after request for Mayor-President Josh Guillory to acknowledge Pride Month here in Lafayette.
Krotz Springs, LAPosted by
KATC News

May 29th declared Jacob Laborde Day in Krotz Springs

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. – A St. Landry Parish town is celebrating one student's accomplishments. The mayor of Krotz Springs declared May 29, 2021, Jacob Laborde Day to celebrate his recent graduation from Port Barre High. His grandmother said he received a standing ovation when he received his diploma.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

COVID-19 testing sites next week

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites available next week in the Louisiana Dept. of Health's Region 4:. By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing. By Appointment Only: Tuesday through Friday 9 am to 12 pm.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

John Indest of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center: Called to community service.

“You see that his faith was active along with his works, and faith was completed by his works.” James 2:22. This quote from the New Testament surely applies to Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center Executive Director John Indest. After retiring at the young age of 60, he anticipated being able to play golf, fish and visit with his grandkids. While he was able to do all that, he still felt that there was something else he could accomplish in his life.
Vermilion Parish, LAgueydantoday.com

Vermilion, Iberia resolve long-standing boundary issue

Vermilion Parish and Iberia Parish now have an official map that brings an end to a boundary issue that began five years before the start of World War I. Engineer Gene Sellers said his research found the issue began in 1909, with the first survey that attempted to resolve the dispute.
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

Council to begin looking into regulating non-food mobile businesses

The city of New Iberia is beginning the process of looking into regulating non-food mobile businesses. The issue was brought up at a City Council meeting last month, when the city administration asked the council about priority ordinances for the city’s legal counsel and ordinance committee to begin looking into.
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

Some road work approved, other work still to come

As the city of New Iberia works on desperately-needed repairs to a portion of road near the intersection of Lewis Street and Admiral Doyle Drive, more road renovations needed in the area are likely further off. The Iberia Parish Government has been working in conjunction with the Acadiana Planning Commission...
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

Get up to speed on all the latest community news in the Acadiana area

The Acadiana Center for the Arts’ Summer Camps are weeklong camps that will spark imagination and encourage creativity. Led by their team of talented teaching artists, each week has a different theme. Summer Art Camps are for children ages 6-14 and are held from June 7 to July 30. Certain camp sessions have part-time options available. For more information on registration, visit AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

You Are Wonderful: The Y.A.W. Campaign amplifying positivity in New iberia.

There you are, driving down Parkview Drive. It’s been a ‘meh’ day, one of a seemingly endless string of ‘meh’ days. You look to your right, at the entrance of City Park. There is a big sign, blue, yellow and white: “Has anyone told you today You are wonderful.” You blink, you look twice. There is a tiny spark of something, just what you needed on a day like this.